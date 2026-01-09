All Sectors To Register Positive Revenue Growth, Says Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai — Check His Top Picks

With the earnings season already upon us, Morgan Stanley India's Managing Director, Ridham Desai, expects all ten sectors in his firm's coverage to deliver positive revenue growth in the third quarter of the financial year ending March 2026.

In his latest strategy note to investors, Desai has pointed out that the street is expecting India Inc. to deliver a mid-single-digit rise in revenue and profits, alongside a mild expansion in margins.

Desai added that the Indian market is currently in a transition phase, as it looks to enter a phase of higher earnings growth, backed by sustained policy stimulus.

Ridham Desai is not the only market expert to point out policy stimulus playing a key role in corporate earnings growth during the second half of FY26, as commentators such as Gautam Duggad of Motilal Oswal has also echoed a similar sentiment.