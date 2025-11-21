All Buys, No Gains: Three Stocks With 100% Buy Ratings But Deep In The Red — What’s Going Wrong?
Read the article to find out why brokerages retained Buy ratings on the three stocks despite their underperformance.
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd., Sunteck Realty Ltd., and Teamlease Services Ltd. are the three stocks which have the 100% buy ratings, but trading in losses.
Compared to other two, Sunteck Realty has more coverage. It has 14 brokerages tracking its financial performance and business outlook, and all of them retained a Buy rating on the stock. Sunteck Realty has slumped nearly 16% on a year-to-date basis.
Teamlease Services share price has slumped the most among these three. The share price declined over 42% on a year-to-date basis. The company has Buy ratings from 12 brokerage.
Lastly, Five-star Business Finance has declined over 23% on a year-to-date basis. Around 11 brokerages are assessing its business and financial performances.
Below it is explained why brokerages retained Buy ratings on these stocks despite their underperformance.
ALSO READ
JPMorgan Says Tata Capital Well-Placed To Deliver Industry-Leading Growth— Check Target Price, Stock Rating
Teamlease Services
Weak hiring trend in sectors like IT and Banking and Financial Services Insurance dampened the sentiment for the stock.
So, what's from here on? A positive pivot is the increased hiring in Global Capability Centres, while a gradual revival taking shape in the second half of the financial year 2026.
There are early signs of demand recovery in the general staffing. Stronger contribution from the higher-margin Specialized Staffing business will also likely to help the business outlook.
Sunteck Realty
A moderation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region market remained a concern.
Sunteck Realty has a healthy pipeline. However, the company has maintained a guidance of 30–35% on the year pre-sales growth in the financial year 2026.
ALSO READ
Mumbai Realty Market Sees Four-Fold Jump In Institutional Investment To $1.19 Bn In Jan-Sep: Cushman
Five-Star Business Finance
Five-star Business Finance Ltd. has reported a soft second quarter. The growth remained subdued with disbursal declining.
The silver lining is that the visibility improving on the asset under management growth and asset quality. The gradual improvement expected in the third quarter and a strong recovery in the fourth quarter.