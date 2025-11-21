All Buys, No Gains: Three Stocks With 100% Buy Ratings But Deep In The Red — What’s Going Wrong?

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd., Sunteck Realty Ltd., and Teamlease Services Ltd. are the three stocks which have the 100% buy ratings, but trading in losses.

Compared to other two, Sunteck Realty has more coverage. It has 14 brokerages tracking its financial performance and business outlook, and all of them retained a Buy rating on the stock. Sunteck Realty has slumped nearly 16% on a year-to-date basis.

Teamlease Services share price has slumped the most among these three. The share price declined over 42% on a year-to-date basis. The company has Buy ratings from 12 brokerage.

Lastly, Five-star Business Finance has declined over 23% on a year-to-date basis. Around 11 brokerages are assessing its business and financial performances.

Below it is explained why brokerages retained Buy ratings on these stocks despite their underperformance.