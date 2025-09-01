Alibaba’s Shares Soar 15% After Making Headway in China AI Boom

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s stock leapt almost 15% after reporting a surge in revenue from AI, underscoring the steady progress it’s making against rivals in a post-DeepSeek Chinese development frenzy.

China’s e-commerce leader posted on Friday a triple-digit percentage gain in AI-related product revenue as well as a better-than-anticipated 26% jump in sales from the cloud division — the business most closely tied to the artificial intelligence boom.

That helped assuage investors nervous about the fallout from a worsening battle with Meituan and JD.com Inc. in internet commerce. Its shares gained their most intraday since February in Hong Kong, after investors looked past a disappointing 2% rise in revenue and surprise decline in operating income.

Alibaba’s progress in AI — where it is considered among the frontrunners in Chinese artificial intelligence development — helped gloss over concerns about an intense price war with JD and Meituan in the giant food delivery sector.

That three-way battle has dealt more damage than anticipated to some of the country’s e-commerce leaders: JD’s profit halved in the quarter while Meituan warned of major losses, triggering a $27 billion selloff of the three companies’ shares last week.