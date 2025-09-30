Algo Trading: Step-By-Step Guide To Range Breakout Strategy

Algorithmic trading uses computer code to execute buy and sell orders automatically once predefined conditions are met. It removes the delays and uncertainty that come with manual trading, allowing trades to be carried out faster and in a consistent way.

The range breakout method begins with selecting a fixed period at the start of the session to define price boundaries. For example, traders may mark the highest and lowest levels reached between 9:15 am and 9:45 am. These levels then set the range for the strategy.