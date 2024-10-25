Algo Trading: Performance Validation Team May Be Supervised By Credit Rating Agencies

A report from the Algorithmic Trading Sub-Group, submitted to the technical group discussing the formation of the PVA, outlines a comprehensive framework for its operations, and has been reviewed by NDTV Profit.

The proposed framework emphasises the importance of registration, requiring that algo trading strategies be registered with the stock exchange prior to validation. Algorithm providers must showcase the performance of their strategies to ensure transparency and accountability.

The validation process is set to be rigorous, with algorithms needing to run in a controlled environment for a minimum of six months. During this period, performance metrics will be calculated according to guidelines established by the PVA. The agency will extract necessary data for validation from market infrastructure institutions in a specified format, ensuring that the information is accurate and relevant.

Once the data is collected, the PVA will verify the performance metrics calculated by algorithm providers. This verification step is crucial to ensure the integrity of the validation process. If the PVA successfully validates an algorithm's performance, the provider will be allowed to use the algorithm for retail trading, as well as showcase its performance publicly.

The PVA will categorise algorithms into specific types, such as arbitrage, execution, or directional strategies, and will determine whether certain types of algorithms, particularly those executing only one kind of trade, can be validated. This classification will help streamline the validation process and ensure that each algorithm meets the necessary criteria.