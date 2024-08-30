Alcohol Stocks Surge After Government Eases Rules For Ethanol Production

Himanshu Shah, director of research at Dolat Capital, said that with FCI now starting to release rice for ethanol manufacturing, "we believe the broken rice prices shall moderate in the open market, leading to an increase in spread for extra neutral alcohol and ethanol manufacturers, viz. Globus, Gulshan Polycol, Associated Alcohol, as well as Radico."

"Radico will benefit from being backwardly integrated," he said.

However, Shah stated that the benefit to United Spirits could be limited. Grain-based ENA prices have not increased in the same proportion as that of broken rice, he said. This is because part of the broken rice price increase was absorbed by the ENA manufacturer and part by Alcobev Cos, he said.

"Thus, if the broken rice prices fall, grain-based ENA prices may not necessarily decline," he said. "That said, peak inflation in ENA prices will be behind in our view. Thus, the development shall be neutral-to-marginally positive for United Spirits."