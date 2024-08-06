Akums Drugs Shares Debut At 6.7% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. listed on the BSE on Tuesday at Rs 725 apiece, a premium of 6.7% over its issue price of Rs 679 per share. Even on the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 725 per share.

The initial public offering of the pharma major was subscribed to 63.56 times on its final day, led by demand from retail and non-institutional investors. The pharma major raised Rs 1,856.7 crore via a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 680 crore and an offer for sale of 1.73 crore shares by promoters and an existing investor.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt, fund the working-capital requirement, pursue inorganic-growth initiatives through acquisitions and general corporate purposes.