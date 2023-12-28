Akasa May Be Trying To Grow 'Too Fast Too Soon'

On Aug. 7, 2022, when Akasa Air’s first commercial flight took off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, few would have bet that it will become the fastest airline in global aviation to reach a fleet of 20 aircraft within a year.

Days after it celebrated its one-year anniversary, with international services lined up for rollout, reports said 10% of the airline’s pilots quit without serving notice periods of over six-months, forcing the company to stop operations on several routes and reduce the frequency on many others.

The airline, which counts employee-centricity as one of its three major strategies, sued the pilots, and went on to surprise Indian aviation watchers by reportedly claiming in the Delhi High Court that it may shut down due to the fiasco.

But in October, the airline claimed in a press release that it’s “squarely back in growth mode”, thanks to its “advanced pilot planning and training programs”.