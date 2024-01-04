Ajmera Realty Shares Rise After Incorporating Subsidiary For Redevelopment Projects

Shares of Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd. jumped the highest in nearly two years on Thursday after it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary called New Horizon Acres Private Ltd.

The subsidiary was created on Wednesday, after approval from the ministry of corporate affairs, for the purpose of carrying out real estate development and redevelopment projects.

Ajmera Realty owns 10,000 equity shares, comprising 100% of New Horizon Acres Private Ltd.