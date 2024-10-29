Ajmera Realty Aims For 40% Pre-Sales Growth Over Next Two Years

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. will achieve a 40% pre-sale growth over the next two years riding on the back of new project launches, according to the company’s Director Dhaval Ajmera.

The company reported a sharp 58.5% jump in net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 at Rs 36.3 crore versus Rs 22.9 crore a year ago.

Revenue was up 37.6% YoY at Rs 200 crore for the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 145 crore in the similar period last fiscal. The company's sales figure stood at Rs 560 crore in the first half of the fiscal.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India had earlier, at the start of the current financial year, guided for a pre-sales growth of Rs 1,350 crore.

Commenting on the results, Ajmera asserted that the company was on track to achieve the pre-sales guidance numbers and maintain healthy growth in the near term.