Ajay Srivastava Slams Blind IPO Frenzy: Warns Investors Against ‘Nutcase Valuations’

Lenskart Ltd.'s initial public offering raised questions around the high valuation of IPOs. Ajay Srivastava, Managing Director of Dimensions Corporate Finance Services, has issued a sharp critique of this rising trend of sky-high valuations.

Srivastava questioned the rationale behind investing public money in companies that, despite their growth narratives, show no clear path to profitability.

“The question is if you pay these nutcase valuations, when do you make the return?” Srivastava asked, pointing out that even fundamentally strong companies can become poor investments when valuations are irrational.

He noted that while the market often gets carried away by hype, reality eventually catches up.

“There are enough examples of nutcase valuations — even good companies with bad valuations. You name one that makes sense economically in terms of profitability and market share in the near horizon,” he told NDTV Profit, adding that only a few exceptional cases truly justify their price tags.