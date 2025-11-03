Ajanta Pharma Announces Rs 28 Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. board on Monday approved its first interim dividend of Rs 28 per share for the financial year 2026.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Nov. 10, 2025. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after Nov. 20 2025.

This would amount to a total of Rs 349.82 crore in dividend payout by the company. Ajanta Pharma had earlier declared an interim dividend of Rs 26 in February 2024, and a special dividend of Rs 15 per equity share in the same fiscal.