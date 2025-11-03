Ajanta Pharma Announces Rs 28 Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details
This would amount to a total of Rs 349.82 crore in dividend payout by Ajanta Pharma.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd. board on Monday approved its first interim dividend of Rs 28 per share for the financial year 2026.
The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Nov. 10, 2025. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after Nov. 20 2025.
This would amount to a total of Rs 349.82 crore in dividend payout by the company. Ajanta Pharma had earlier declared an interim dividend of Rs 26 in February 2024, and a special dividend of Rs 15 per equity share in the same fiscal.
ALSO READ
Urban Company Q2 Review: Morgan Stanley Maintains 'Underweight', Raises Target Price, Says Results In-Line
Ajanta Pharma Q2 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.1% to Rs 1,353.73 crore versus Rs 1,186.64 crore
Net Profit up 20% to Rs 260.19 crore versus Rs 216.48 crore
Ebitda up 5% to Rs 327.83 crore versus Rs 311.17 crore
Margin at 24.2% versus 26.2%
For the first half of the fiscal, profit after tax stood at Rs 516 crore, up 12% from Rs 462 crore last financial year. Return on capital employed is currently at 30% and return on net worth is 25%.
ALSO READ
Zensar Technologies Q2 Review: IDBI Capital Retains Positive Long-Term View But Maintains 'Hold' — Here's Why
Shares of the pharmaceutical company are trading 1.76% higher at Rs 2,508.60 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, compared to a 0.11% advance in the benchmark Nifty. The share price has fallen 18.58% in the last 12 months and 14.52% on a year-to-date basis.
15 out of the 32 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock. One recommends a 'hold' while two recommend 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock implies an upside of 15.4%.