Indian AC Industry To Double In Size By 2030, Says Blue Star's Thiagarajan

The Indian air-conditioner industry is expected to double in size by the end of this decade, according to B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star.

Following a scorching summer that resulted in a robust June quarter for the air-conditioner maker, Thiagarajan predicts the air-conditioner industry in India is poised to grow from the current 14 million units to 30 million units in terms of volume by 2030.

Expressing satisfaction with Blue Star’s first quarter performance, Thiagarajan attributed it a harsh summer as well as the Indian Premier League and the general elections.

“I think we delivered exceedingly well in Q1. Before the season, I had predicted a 25-30% growth, and we were surprised to see growth of 40% in the last week of March, 70% in April and another 70% in May. It tapered off in June, but overall it was more than 55% growth," he said in an interview with NDTV Profit.