Aiming Sales Worth Rs.100 Crores From Fans Segment In FY25: Kent RO CMD Mahesh Gupta
In a recent interaction, Dr. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Kent RO Systems Ltd. disclosed that the company is expecting sales worth Rs. 100 crores from its newly-explored fans segment in FY25.Optimistic on domestic demand and extreme heat during this season, Gupta also discussed his growth outlook and capex plans for Kent.
