AIA Engineering To Buyback Shares Worth Rs 500 Crore, Stock Gains

AIA Engineering Ltd.'s board approved the buyback of 10 lakh shares worth Rs 500 crore. The share will be bought back at Rs 5,000 per share, a premium of 11% from the current price of Rs 4,500 per share on the BSE.

The board may raise the maximum buy-back price and decrease the number of securities proposed for buyback up to one working day before the record date, the company said in an exchange filing.

The public announcements will outline the process, timelines, and other necessary details of the buyback, it stated.

Furthermore, the company changed the record date for dividends to Aug. 20. The shareholders of the company were to receive a dividend of Rs 16 per share with a face value of Rs 2 apiece for the financial year 2023–24.