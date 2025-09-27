AI Optimism To Retail Investors Push: Three Factors Fuelling China's Stock Market Rally

China’s stock market is seeing a notable rally this year, defying the underlying economic concerns, with the surge fuelled primarily by a potent mix of AI optimism, a strong push from domestic retail investors, and strategic government policy supporting technology self-sufficiency.

This very momentum has drawn significant interest from both foreign and domestic capital, driving key indices like the CSI 300 and the Hang Seng Tech Index sharply upward.

The two benchmarks — Shanghai Composite and Hang Sang Index — are outperforming Asian peers. The Shanghai Composite is up 14% year-to-date presently, and had hit a decade-high earlier this month. The Hang Seng Index has given returns in excess of 33% in 2025 so far.