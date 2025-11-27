AI Boom Spells Danger, Tech Titans Eyeing 'Power To Control Earth', Warns Hedge Fund Veteran

The artificial intelligence boom has taken over Wall Street's megacap tech giants as global leaders and investors figure out the innovational shift in business. In the same backdrop, Greg Jensen, co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates said in a recent interview that investors who are convinced the AI boom has gone too far should brace for what's about to hit the market, according to a report by Business Insider.

According to Jensen, global AI leaders including Elon Musk and Sam Altman believe that the stakes are existential and that ''the power to control Earth and the universe is only a couple years away.'' The hedge fund leader believes the world is now entering a "more dangerous phase" of the AI cycle — defined by scarce resources, higher spending, and intense competition — and that investors are not prepared for what comes next.