AI Bubble Fears And Policy Splits Loom Over Asia Stocks In 2026

Asian equities kicked off the new year with sharp gains, but the advance may face headwinds from worries over an artificial-intelligence bubble and diverging interest-rate paths across the region.

Asia’s deep ties to the global AI supply chain leave it exposed to any sharp reversal on Wall Street, even as cheaper valuations for Chinese chipmakers and Beijing’s push for technological self-sufficiency offer some buffer. The sector is firmly in investors’ sights after MSCI’s Asia stock index beat global peers by nearly five percentage points last year, its strongest relative showing since 2017.

Policy divergence will be another key driver, with growth-focused stances in China and India contrasting with a bias toward curbing inflation in Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Meanwhile, a rotation may emerge into laggards seen as better shielded from external shocks. South Korea — last year’s standout — may extend gains if market reform momentum holds.