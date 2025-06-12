Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Aviation Stocks Slump After London-Bound Air India Flight Goes Down
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. has declined nearly 3% while SpiceJet Ltd. share prices declined by over 1% as of 2:50 p.m.
In a massive tragedy, Air India's Ahmedabad-London plane crashed on Thursday, shortly after taking off. The incident happened between 1 pm and 2 pm, as per NDTV reports. Grey smoke was visible near Meghaninagar. As per reports, total 242 persons were on board including 10 cabin crew members and 2 pilots.
The Air India Boeing Dreamliner was a 787 craft. It had a capacity of 300 passengers. The Gatwick-bound flight was reported to be carrying a lot of fuel. Therefore, casualties are expected.
Boeing Co share price has dropped over 4% at pre-market hours after the crash.
Air India on Twitter, formerly known as X, has confirmed the crash. "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle (https://x.com/airindia)," said Air India Spokesperson.
After the crash, three of the NDRF teams have been moved to the crash site from Gandhinagar, according to reports by ANI.