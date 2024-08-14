Ahluwalia Contracts' Shares Tumble After Q1 Profit Dips

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. were down almost 10% on Wednesday after the company's net profit fell in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Net profit fell 38.4% year-on-year to Rs 30.56 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to Rs 49.70 crore in the same period a year ago. Company's net sales rose 20.4% to Rs 9.19 crore during the period as against Rs 7.63 crore in first quarter of fiscal 2024.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 919 crore, which was up 20% year-on-year. But, Ebitda margins at 6.6% was down 420 bps year-on-year, owing to higher operating expenses. Ebitda at Rs 60 crore was down 72% year-on-year. Profit after tax was also down 62% year-on-year to Rs 30.59 crore.