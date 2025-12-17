Ahluwalia Contracts Jumps Over 7% After Securing Rs 888 Crore EPC Order For Project In Bihar

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd shares surged over 7% on Wednesday, driven by strong investor reaction to the company’s latest major project win.

According to the company’s filing, Ahluwalia secured an Engineering, Procurement and Construction order worth Rs 888.38 crore from the Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation. The contract involves the construction and complete development of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra at Punauradham in Sitamarhi district, believed to be the birthplace of Mother Sita, and is slated for completion within 42 months.

The deal is entirely domestic, with no promoter or group company involvement, and is not classified as a related-party transaction. In response to the announcement, the stock rallied sharply.

Ahluwalia Contracts is a Indian civil engineering and construction firm with over 50 years of experience, known for infrastructure projects like hospitals, IT parks, metro stations, hotels, and large commercial complexes for both public and private clients.

Previously, in the September quarter earnings the company's net profit doubled to Rs 78.6 crore compared to Rs 38.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Ahluwalia Contracts' topline also saw a 16.4% growth to Rs 1,177 crore versus Rs 1,011 crore revenue seen in the same period last financial year. In addition to the revenue and profit, margin also improved for Ahluwalia Contracts, jumping from 7.3% to 10.9% on a year-on-year basis.