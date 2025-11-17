Ahluwalia Contracts Jumps Over 10% After Stellar Q2 Result

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is trading with gains of more than 10% in trade on Monday after the company reported its September quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026.

The stock is trading at Rs 980, which accounts for gains of 11% compared to Friday's closing price of Rs 882.9. The stock reached an intraday high of Rs 998, almost touching the Rs 1000 mark.

This comes on the back of the company's stellar September quarter earnings, where net profit doubled to Rs 78.6 crore compared to Rs 38.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Ahluwalia Contracts' topline also saw a 16.4% growth to Rs 1,177 crore versus Rs 1,011 crore revenue seen in the same period last financial year, according to an exchange filing.

In addition to the revenue and profit, margin also improved for Ahluwalia Contracts, jumping from 7.3% to 10.9% on a year-on-year basis.