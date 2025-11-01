Affle 3i, JK Cement Q2 Results Today — Check Earnings Estimates
Here is what Bloomberg analysts are expecting from these major names.
Affle 3i Ltd. and JK Cement Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their quarterly results on Saturday.
Affle 3i Estimates
The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 109.5 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 645.9 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 142.7 crore. Margin is estimated at 22%.
The technology firm had reported 30.8% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 86.59 crore for June quarter FY25. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 519.5 crore, up 27.8% from Rs 406.6 crore in Q1FY24. Ebitda stood at Rs 104.7 crore in the quarter, up 34% year-on-year.
Affle MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said the quarter has recorded the company's highest quarterly revenue run-rate, highest Ebitda and consumer conversions till date.
JK Cement 3i Estimates
The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 181.2 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 2,791.4 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 469.9 crore. Margin is estimated at 16.83%.
The cementmaker had reported a 75.4% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 324.25 crore for the June quarter of 2025-26 compared to Rs 184.82 crore in the April-June period a year ago.
Its revenue from operations rose by 19.4% to Rs 3,352.53 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 2,807.57 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
JKCL said its board in a meeting approved the company’s expansion by setting up of 0.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) white cement-based wall putty plant near Nathdwara, District Rajasmand of Rajasthan.
The board also took note of the company’s capacity expansion programme at its cement grinding unit at JK Cement Works, Ujjain, leading to an increased production capacity by 0.5 MTPA.