Aether Industries Share Price Gains After Q2 Operating Profit Jumps
Despite a 21% year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 199 crore, Aether Industries' share price erased gains, as market reaction to a drop in net profit impacted trading performance.
Aether Industries Ltd. share price gained on Friday after it reported a jump in its operating profit during the July–September period. Aether Industries' consolidated operating profit rose 16.3% on the year to Rs 54 crore in the second quarter from Rs 46 crore a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's revenue rose 21% on the year to Rs 199 crore in the July–September, compared to Rs 46 crore in the preceding quarter, the exchange filing said.
However, its net profit declined 5.1% on the year to Rs 34.8 crore from 36.7 crore. Margin declined to 26.9% in the September quarter from 28%.
In the first half of the financial year 2025, Aether Industries' standalone revenue grew 17% on the year to Rs 401.1 crore. The Ebitda grew 7% on the year to Rs 116.6 crore in the first half, the company said in the investors' presentation.
The standalone net profit remained flat, or 1% higher, at Rs 68.3 crore during the first six months of the financial year 2025.
Shortly after touching the highest level in four days, Aether Industries share price erased all gains. The stock had been trading at a loss since the morning.
Aether Industries share pricewas 0.50% down at Rs. 920 apiece.
Aether Industries share prices jumped 3.29% to Rs 955, the highest level since Monday. It erased all gains to trade 0.51% down at Rs 919.90 apiece as of 1:34 p.m., compared to 0.46% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Aether Industries opened with marginal losses and was trading in a narrow range throughout the day.
The stock gained 1.62% in 12 months and 3.53% on year to date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 43.76.
All the five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 13.9%.