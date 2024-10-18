Aether Industries Share Price Gains After Q2 Operating Profit Jumps

Aether Industries Ltd. share price gained on Friday after it reported a jump in its operating profit during the July–September period. Aether Industries' consolidated operating profit rose 16.3% on the year to Rs 54 crore in the second quarter from Rs 46 crore a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's revenue rose 21% on the year to Rs 199 crore in the July–September, compared to Rs 46 crore in the preceding quarter, the exchange filing said.

However, its net profit declined 5.1% on the year to Rs 34.8 crore from 36.7 crore. Margin declined to 26.9% in the September quarter from 28%.

In the first half of the financial year 2025, Aether Industries' standalone revenue grew 17% on the year to Rs 401.1 crore. The Ebitda grew 7% on the year to Rs 116.6 crore in the first half, the company said in the investors' presentation.

The standalone net profit remained flat, or 1% higher, at Rs 68.3 crore during the first six months of the financial year 2025.

Shortly after touching the highest level in four days, Aether Industries share price erased all gains. The stock had been trading at a loss since the morning.