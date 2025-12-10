Aequs Shares Rise After Strong Market Debut

Shares of Aequs Ltd. made their debut on Wednesday, Dec.10, listing at Rs 140 per share and rose to Rs 147.99 apiece at 10:00 a.m.

Aequs shares listed at a 12.9% premium to the Rs 124 IPO price. The aerospace firm's debut propelled its market cap to around Rs 9,400 crore with robust market entry.​

This follows the Rs 921.8 crore IPO's overwhelming success, subscribed nearly 102 times overall from December 3-5, driven by fervent retail and non-institutional demand.

Aequs primarily operates in the aerospace segment, but over the years, it has expanded its product portfolio to consumer electronics, plastics, and consumer durables.

Its consumer products include cookware and small home appliances, while its plastics offerings include outdoor toys, figurines, toy vehicles, and components for consumer electronics such as portable computers and smart devices.