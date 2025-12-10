Aequs IPO Listing Today: Check Expected Share Price Based On Latest GMP Trends

The listing of Aequs Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the company's debut on the stock market.

Shares of Aequs will list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 10. The share allotment status for the IPO was finalised on Monday. Successful bidders were allotted shares on Tuesday, and refunds were also issued on the same day.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium, an unofficial barometer of the expected share price, has declined, falling 32% from the day the IPO was launched. The grey market premium (GMP) for the Aequs IPO indicates a positive listing gain of 25% per share over the issue price.

The IPO of the Bengaluru-based precision component manufacturer specialising in aerospace solutions was oversubscribed 101.63 times (led by demand from QIBs), with investors bidding for 4,27,13,40,720 shares against the 4,20,26,913 on offer.

Here’s a look at the latest market trends for the Aequs IPO.