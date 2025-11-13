Advent Hotels International Debuts At Rs 313 On NSE Post Valor Estate Demerger

Shares of Advent Hotels International Ltd. made their market debut on Thursday, listing at Rs 313 on the NSE and Rs 310 on the BSE, following its successful demerger from Valor Estate (formerly DB Realty). The stock opened with a market capitalisation of around Rs 1,688 crore.

Meanwhile, Valor Estate shares were trading at a 5% advance, at Rs 151 apiece. The separation of the company’s real estate and hotel management operations was officially completed in April 2025.

A day earlier, Valor Estate had said the listing “marks a significant milestone in Advent’s journey as a dedicated hospitality platform, enabling enhanced market visibility, liquidity for existing shareholders, and a strengthened capital structure to support future growth.”

The demerger, approved earlier in 2024, allotted shares in a 1:10 ratio, with July 18, 2025, set as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility.

Advent Hotels Promoter Director Arshad Balwa said the listing underscores the company’s commitment to building an “institutionally governed and capital-efficient hospitality platform” and aims to deliver “a mid-teens compounded ROE over the next decade” through disciplined acquisitions and capital allocation.

Managing Director & CEO Rahul Pandit added that the listing represents “a defining moment” for Advent Hotels as it seeks to become one of India’s most admired hospitality platforms. He said the company’s asset-heavy model, marquee partnerships, and robust development pipeline position it well for the next phase of growth in India’s premium and luxury hospitality sector.

Advent currently operates two marquee hotels: the 313-key Grand Hyatt in Bambolim, Goa (with an additional 113 keys under development) and a 171-key Hilton-branded property in Andheri East, Mumbai. The company is also expanding through partnerships and joint ventures, including two upcoming hotels at Delhi Aerocity — St. Regis and Marriott Marquis, being developed with the Prestige Group and slated to open in FY27.