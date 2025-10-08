Advance Agrolife Lists At 14% Premium Over IPO Price

The Rs 192.86-crore IPO received bids for 76,80,36,900 shares against 1,35,09,004 shares on offer, as per BSE data. The mainboard issue was oversubscribed 56.85 times on the last day, helped by strong participation from Non-institutional buyers (175.30 times). Retail investors placed bids of 23.6 times the offer, and institutional investors (QIB) subscribed 27.31 times.

The issue was entirely a fresh issue of 1.93 crore shares. The company raised Rs 57.77 crore from anchor investors.

The unlisted shares of Advance Agrolife were trading at a premium in the private market, indicating a potential gain of up to 13% when the shares debut on the market.

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.