No Major Long-Term Market Downturn Expected, Adrian Mowat Asserts

Although current market corrections are noticeable, no significant long-term downturns are anticipated. There are potential catalysts that could stabilise the global market and encourage broader participation according to market veteran Adrian Mowat.

With the recent market correction, while there have been significant movements, the situation is not as dire as it might appear, he said. "I do not see this as a significant ongoing correction that people should get overly anxious about," Mowat told NDTV Profit.

He attributed the current market fluctuations partly to the yen carry trade, where investors borrow yen at low interest rates to invest in higher-yielding assets.

Recent large-scale interventions by the Bank of Japan have led many investors to close out these positions, impacting market dynamics. Despite this, Japan's economic fundamentals remain weak, with persistent inflation and subdued demand, Mowat said.