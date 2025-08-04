Aditya Infotech Shares To List Tomorrow; Check Expected Price Based On Latest GMP
The equity shares of video security and surveillance products maker Aditya Infotech Ltd. are set to make their debut on Tuesday, August 5
Shares of Aditya Infotech Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 5. Ahead of the market debut, the grey market premium for the mainboard IPO indicated a listing gain of over 44%.
Here’s what the latest GMP signals ahead of the Aditya Infotech IPO listing on Tuesday.
Aditya Infotech Expected Listing Price
According to InvestorGain, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Aditya Infotech IPO stood at Rs 300 as of 10:37 a.m. on August 4. This indicates an expected listing price of Rs 975 per share, a premium of 44.44% on the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Aditya Infotech IPO: Key Details
The mainboard IPO was a book-building issue of Rs 1,300 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 74 lakh shares, worth Rs 500 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 1.19 crore shares worth Rs 800 crore.
The company provides video security and surveillance solutions. The Rs 1,300 crore IPO was open from July 29 to July 31. The price band for the IPO was fixed between Rs 640 and Rs 675 per share. The share allotment was finalised on August 1.
ICICI Securities Ltd. was the book-running lead manager of the Aditya Infotech IPO. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. was the registrar for the issue.
About Aditya Infotech
Aditya Infotech provides security and surveillance solutions to businesses, private entities and government agencies. It operates under the brand name CP Plus.
Use Of Proceeds
The company has proposed to utilise proceeds from the IPO to clear debt and for general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.