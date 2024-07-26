Aditya Birla Sunlife, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Buy Stake In Sobha Worth Rs 857 Crore

Sobha Ltd.'s investor, Anamudi Real Estates LLP, sold a 4.99% stake, worth Rs 857 crore, through open market transactions on Thursday. The buyers included Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and Invesco Mutual Fund, according to bulk deal data on the BSE.

As of July 11, Anamudi Real Estates held a 9.99% stake in the construction company.

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought a 1.29% stake at Rs 1,809.82 apiece according to BSE bulk deal data. Mirae Asset Mutual Fund purchased a 0.61% stake or 5.79 lakh shares and Invesco Mutual Fund mopped up a 0.52% stake at Rs 1,810.05 apiece.

On April 8, 2020, Anamudi Real Estates bought 5,58,000 shares at Rs 168.71 apiece.

Shares of Sobha closed 3.38% lower at Rs 1,862.45 apiece, according to NSE data, as compared with a 1.76% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.