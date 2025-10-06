Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Shares Surge After Flipkart's Rs 950 Crore Exit

Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd. surged at market open on Monday and is trading with gains of almost 10% on the back of Flipkart's complete exit in the company.

The stock reached an intraday high of Rs 150, which accounted for gains of more than 10%. The stock opened on Monday at Rs 144, compared to Friday's closing price of Rs 136.45.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands' upsurge comes on the back of a block deal that saw Flipkart sell its entire 6% stake in the company. The transaction involved 7.3 crore shares at a base price of Rs 130, which represents a discount of up to 4.73% on ABLBL’s last closing price.

The total value of Flipkart's stake sale was around Rs 950 crore, marking one of the biggest exits from a private investor from a domestic retail company.

The exit was part of Flipkart's realignment strategy as the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant looks to calibrate its business in India.

Flipkart is carrying out the sale as a clean-up trade, meaning there will be no lock-up period on its remaining holdings.