Aditya Birla Group's Stake In Vodafone Idea Likely To Rise To 13% Post Capital Infusion

Vodafone Idea Ltd. promoter Aditya Birla Group's stake in the telecom company is set to increase to over 13% following the infusion of proposed capital.

The group's total holding in the company was 10.59% as of March 23, 2023.

On a consolidated level, Vi is likely to witness an equity dilution of nearly 3% after the infusion of Rs 2,075 crore by promoters, according to calculations by NDTV Profit.

The total promoter holding will also increase from 48.91% to nearly 50%.

The board of Vi is set to meet on Saturday to consider a proposal of issuance of shares/convertible securities worth Rs 2,075 crore to promoters, according to an exchange filing.

The calculations are based on minimum price guidelines for preferential allotment by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The cash-strapped telecom company had earlier approved a fundraise of Rs 45,000 crore via equity and debt. Of the total amount approved, Rs 20,000 crore will be via equity or equity-linked instruments.

The government stake in the company will also decrease from 32.19% to 31% following capital infusion by promoters.