Aditya Birla Capital Shares At Record High — Should You Buy, Hold Or Sell?

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. share price hit a life high of Rs 307.8 on the NSE during early trade on Tuesday. The stock rose 1.2%, marking a sixth consecutive session of advance. The market cap also touched Rs 80,000 crore.

The stock has risen 24% in the last 12 months and 72% on a year-to-date basis.

AB Capital trades at 24 times price-to-earnings and 2.6 times the price-to-book, as per Bloomberg data. The return on asset is 1.3% and return on equity is 11.7%.