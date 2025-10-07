Aditya Birla Capital Shares At Record High — Should You Buy, Hold Or Sell?
All eleven analysts tracking AB Capital have a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per Bloomberg data.
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. share price hit a life high of Rs 307.8 on the NSE during early trade on Tuesday. The stock rose 1.2%, marking a sixth consecutive session of advance. The market cap also touched Rs 80,000 crore.
The stock has risen 24% in the last 12 months and 72% on a year-to-date basis.
AB Capital trades at 24 times price-to-earnings and 2.6 times the price-to-book, as per Bloomberg data. The return on asset is 1.3% and return on equity is 11.7%.
Last month, Aditya Birla Capital raised over Rs 4,500 crore via private placement of non-convertible bonds through multiple tranches.
An NCD is a fixed-income instrument that provides structured returns to investors. As NCDs are unsecured and not backed by assets, the market participants evaluate the issuing company's creditworthy and debt-servicing capacity before allotment.
Since AB Capital is a non-banking financial company, it regularly raises capital from the debt market.
In a regulatory filing last week, AB Capital said debt papers worth Rs 1.84 lakh crore have notable investment grade ratings from Moody's affiliate ICRA.
Analyst Recommendation
All eleven analysts tracking AB Capital have a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets from brokerages is Rs 327, which indicates a potential upside of 7%.
Speaking to NDTV Profit, Vikas Khemani, founder and CIO of Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors, said Aditya Birla Capital offers a more attractive risk-reward profile compared to soon-to-be-listed Tata Capital Ltd.
He said that while Tata Capital is a "strong company", AB Capital stands out in the space for its superior growth prospects and better return on assets (RoA).
“Tata Capital is a good company, but we always look at things from a risk-reward perspective, and in that sense, Aditya Birla Capital has always been our top pick,” he said. “We like the risk-reward profile of this company more as it provides better growth and better return on assets."