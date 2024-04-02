Aditya Birla Capital Gets New 'Outperform' Rating From Macquarie, Stock Surges

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. got an 'outperform' rating as Macquarie initiated coverage on the stock.

The non-banking financial company is the brokerage's top pick in the segment, as it anticipates strong growth. It has set a target price of Rs 230 apiece on the stock, implying an upside of 26.48% from Monday's close.

Aditya Birla Capital is expected to witness robust growth in loans and earnings, driven by its lending and savings businesses over the next several years, the brokerage said in a note on Monday.

The stock, which is not widely covered by the street, has potential to double in the next three years, Macquarie said.

Aditya Birla Capital can also see its margin expand on the back of cheaper funding and leveraging group ecosystems, strong SME growth, and improvement in protection mix.

Strong parentage and 'AAA' rating are going to make it easy for Aditya Birla Capital to access competitive funding from the market, it said.

Large group ecosystem and diversified distribution mix are expected to result in robust loan and APE growth, higher than peers and average of listed peers.

Further, profitability in the NBFC segment will aid growth for the company, the brokerage said.