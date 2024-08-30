Aditya Birla Capital Completes Sale Of Subsidiary At Rs 252 Crore

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. announced on Friday the completion of stake sale of Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Ltd. to Edme Services Pvt. Post this transaction, ABIBL ceases to be a subsidiary of the company with effect from Aug. 30.

The sale of approximately 25.7 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each, representing 50% of the issued and paid-up share capital, was completed for Rs 252.2 crore, according to an exchange filing.

In March 2023, the board of directors approved the sale of its entire stake in ABIBL. Following this decision, a share purchase agreement was executed involving the financial services company, ABIBL, Infocyber India Pvt. — the other ABIBL shareholder with a 49.998% stake — and Edme Services.