Aditya Birla Capital Block Deal: Advent International Arm To Offload Stake Worth Rs 1,624 Crore

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.'s shareholder Jomei Investments Ltd. is likely to offload stake worth Rs 1,623.75 crore, sources told NDTV Profit.

Advent affiliate, Jomei Investments Ltd. will offload 2% of its stake in the company in a block deal on Tuesday. The company will sell 53.2 million shares at Rs 304.55 per share.

IIFL Capital will be the broker for the bulk deal.

Jomei Investments as of March 2025 held 3.84% stake in Aditya Birla Capital, according to data on BSE.

In June Advent affiliate sold 3.6 crore shares or 1.4% equity. The firm had set floor price at Rs 237.81 apiece, a 2% discount to last close price on NSE. At this price, the deal was valued at Rs 856 crore.

The US firm had invested Rs 1,000 crore in 2020 in Aditya Birla Capital through a preferential issue. It was allotted 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares for Rs 100 apiece.

Based on the floor price, Advent is likely to make a return of 138% on its investment.

Last month, Aditya Birla Capital raised over Rs 4,500 crore via private placement of non-convertible bonds through multiple tranches.

An NCD is a fixed-income instrument that provides structured returns to investors. As NCDs are unsecured and not backed by assets, the market participants evaluate the issuing company's creditworthy and debt-servicing capacity before allotment.

Since AB Capital is a non-banking financial company, it regularly raises capital from the debt market.

Aditya Birla Capital share price hit a life high of Rs 307.8 on the NSE earlier this month. The market cap had also touched Rs 80,000 crore.

The stock has risen 24% in the last 12 months and 72% on a year-to-date basis.