Aditya Birla Capital Allots NCDs Worth Rs 3,400 Crore

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. has allotted non-convertible debentures worth Rs 3,400 crore via private placement in two tranches, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The company allotted 3.4 lakh partly paid, secured, rated, listed, taxable and redeemable NCDs, having a face value of Rs 1 lakh each. The issue price was Rs 50,000 per debenture, amounting to Rs 1,700 crore for each tranche, it said.

The NCDs issue size was Rs 2,000 crore with a greenshoe option for Rs 2,000 crore. They will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange. The tenor will last 3,651 days with a coupon rate of 7.61% per annum, the company said.

An NCD is a fixed-income instrument that provides structured returns to investors. As NCDs are unsecured and not backed by assets, the market participants evaluate the issuing company's creditworthy and debt-servicing capacity before allotment.