Adi Godrej Mulls Open Offer For Astec LifeSciences' Strategic Restructuring Move

The Godrej conglomerate, led by Adi Godrej and Nadir Godrej, is planning to make an open offer to Astec LifeSciences Ltd.'s shareholders for a strategic restructuring move, according to an exchange filing late on Tuesday. The move comes after the group outlined a new ownership landscape within the Godrej conglomerate, with the $5.7 billion sprawling empire splitting into two.

Adi Godrej and his brother, Nadir Godrej, is slated to assume the role of chairperson for the Godrej Industries Group, comprising the listed entities Godrej Industries Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., and Astec Lifesciences Ltd., while cousins Jamshyd and Smita Godrej will receive ownership of the unlisted Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing. Co., alongside its affiliates and a substantial land bank.