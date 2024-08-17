Adani Wilmar Completes Acquisition Of 67% Stake In Omkar Chemical Industries

Adani Wilmar Ltd. said on Saturday that it officially completed acquiring 67% equity stake in Omkar Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., according to its statement to the exchanges.

The statement comes comes after the company announced the acquisition last month. The deal, worth Rs 56.25 crore, is now complete, with Adani Wilmar buying and subscribing to the equity shares of Omkar Chemical Industries Private Limited (OCIPL) in Gujarat, Adani Wilmar said.

Omkar Chemical Industries, located in Panoli and Gujarat, runs a manufacturing plant that can produce around 20,000 MT of surfactants each year. The key components such as soaps, detergents, foaming agents, emulsifiers, and paints.