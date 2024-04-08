Adani Total Gas Unit Signs MoU With MG Motor To Strengthen EV Ecosystem
Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Ltd., and MG Motor India have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen the electric-vehicle charging infrastructure in India.
The joint collaboration to develop the charging solutions and value-added services to MG's EV customers nationwide will underpin India's rapidly evolving EV ecosystem by helping build a robust and efficient charging infrastructure, ATGL said in an exchange filing on Monday.
ATEL will set up CC2 60 kW DC chargers at upcoming MG dealerships to bolster the charging network and enhance customer accessibility. The partnership will also provide a comprehensive solution encompassing supply, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of charging infrastructure.
"In addition, a digital platform will be launched to facilitate a seamless customer experience, covering discovery, user authentication, charging, and billing settlement through a dedicated mobile application," the release said.
Under this strategic partnership, both pies will explore the potential of integrating public charging stations across platforms by leveraging advanced application programming interfaces to enhance network visibility and accessibility. "This integration will offer increased accessibility and visibility to the PCS Network and a seamless experience across the integrated network owned and deployed by both entities," it said.
