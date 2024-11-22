Adani Stocks Stage Recovery As Group Denies 'Baseless' US Bribery Charges

The group stocks of billionaire Gautam Adani staged a comeback a day after the conglomerate's market cap nosedived as it categorically denied any wrongdoing in the alleged $250 million bribery scheme.

Shares of all its cement businesses led the gains for the conglomerate with Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd. rising 2.3% and 1.5% in early trade. Sanghi Industries Ltd. scrip was also trading higher, compared to the 0.58% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The counters of its media business NDTV Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd. swung between gains and losses after the group assured stakeholders that it would pursue all available legal recourse to address "baseless" accusations against it.

Adani Green Energy Ltd.—against whom the charges were brought—and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. posed the highest gain from their lows on Friday. Meanwhile, the flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Wilmar Ltd. also gained from their day's lows.

In response to the charges brought against Adani Green Energy and its directors, the conglomerate issued a statement emphasising that, as per the US Department of Justice’s own statements, "the charges in the indictment are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty."