Adani Power's Turnaround: Targets Rs 70,000 Crore Ebitda In Six Years

Adani Power, one of India's biggest corporate turnarounds, with its latest guidance, suggests more growth in the way ahead. The company, which reported losses for nearly a decade, has a new target. The company is now eyeing a massive leap to an Rs 70,000 crore Ebitda within the next six years.

This goal represents a 3.5x increase from the Rs 23,900 crore Ebitda reported in financial year 2024.

For years, Adani Power had high debt in its balance sheets that was further weighed down by volatile coal import prices and regulatory disputes.

These challenges led to consistent losses between financial year 2012 and fiscal year 2021. This had caused many to write off the company as a thermal power producer.

However, a significant shift in strategy and market conditions has turned the tide for the player. From a period of financial distress to a future with a clear and aggressive growth target, Adani Power is set to position itself as a key player in the country’s energy sector.

Its ability to navigate the regulatory landscapes of the nation and transition into a profitable enterprise has set the stage for its next phase of expansion. The guidance of an Rs 70,000 crore Ebitda shows the management's confidence in operational efficiency, initiatives, and the demand for power in India.