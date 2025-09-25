Adani Power Shares Surge Nearly 7%; Adani Total Up 5% As Group Stocks Rally

Adani Power stock rose as much as 6.6% during the day to Rs 154 apiece on the NSE. The stock was trading 4.67% higher at Rs 151.2 apiece, compared to an 0.05% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:40 a.m.

The scrip advanced 14.71% in the last 12 months and 44.58% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.78.

All of the five analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 140.88.