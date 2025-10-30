Adani Power Reports Rs 2,906 Crore For July-September
The company added 4.5 gigawatt of new power purchase agreements during the quarter.
Adani Power reported Rs 2,906 crore net profit for the July–September period, despite higher operating expenses and deferred tax expenses. Increase in power-sales volume led the growth in the topline of the second quarter amid a weakness in power demand because of overpowering monsoons, the company said in a press release on Thursday.
Adani Power's revenue for the period stands at Rs 14,308 crore. The Ebitda is stable for the second-quarter at Rs 6,001 crore. The company managed to post stable consolidated Ebitda despite additional operating expenses of recent acquisitions year-on-year, according to press release.
The company added 4.5 gigawatt of new power purchase agreements during the quarter.
Power sales volume grew by 7.4% on the year to 23.7 billion units. Power sales volume grew despite high base effect and demand disruption due to early and prolonged monsoons, the press release said.
Adani Power's consolidated operating capacity grew from 17,550 megawatt as of Sept 30, 2024 to 18,150 megawatt as of Sept 30, 2025 on account of acquisition of the 600 megawatt Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd.
H1 Key Highlights
Adani Power's consolidated power sale volume grew 4.4% to 48.3 billion units versus 46.2 billion units.
The consolidated total revenue for the first half of financial year 2026 at Rs. 28,882 Crore versus Rs. 29,537 crore in the corresponding period of previous financial year.
The Ebitds was at Rs. 12,151 crore versus Rs. 12,712 crore in the first half of 2025.
Adani Power's net profit is at Rs. 6,212 crore versus Rs.7,210 crore for first half.
During July-September, Adani Power Ltd. completed stock split in ratio of 1:5 on Sept 22. The stock split resulted in the conversion of each equity share of Rs. 10 face value into five equity shares of Rs. 2 each, according to the press release.
After the split, the total number of equity shares issued by the company has increased from 3,85,69,38,941 equity shares of Rs. 10 face value each to 19,28,46,94,705 equity shares of Rs. 2 face value each, according to the press release.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.