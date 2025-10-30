Business NewsMarketsAdani Power Reports Rs 2,906 Crore For July-September
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Power Reports Rs 2,906 Crore For July-September

The company added 4.5 gigawatt of new power purchase agreements during the quarter.

30 Oct 2025, 02:56 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Adani Power's net profit is at Rs. 6,212 crore versus Rs.7,210 crore for first half. (Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
Adani Power's net profit is at Rs. 6,212 crore versus Rs.7,210 crore for first half. (Photo source: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Adani Power reported Rs 2,906 crore net profit for the July–September period, despite higher operating expenses and deferred tax expenses. Increase in power-sales volume led the growth in the topline of the second quarter amid a weakness in power demand because of overpowering monsoons, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Adani Power's revenue for the period stands at Rs 14,308 crore. The Ebitda is stable for the second-quarter at Rs 6,001 crore. The company managed to post stable consolidated Ebitda despite additional operating expenses of recent acquisitions year-on-year, according to press release.

The company added 4.5 gigawatt of new power purchase agreements during the quarter.

Power sales volume grew by 7.4% on the year to 23.7 billion units. Power sales volume grew despite high base effect and demand disruption due to early and prolonged monsoons, the press release said.

Adani Power's consolidated operating capacity grew from 17,550 megawatt as of Sept 30, 2024 to 18,150 megawatt as of Sept 30, 2025 on account of acquisition of the 600 megawatt Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd.

ALSO READ

Adani Green Operationalises 50 MW Solar Power Project At Khavda
Opinion
Adani Green Operationalises 50 MW Solar Power Project At Khavda
Read More

H1 Key Highlights 

  • Adani Power's consolidated power sale volume grew 4.4% to 48.3 billion units versus 46.2 billion units.

  • The consolidated total revenue for the first half of financial year 2026 at Rs. 28,882 Crore versus Rs. 29,537 crore in the corresponding period of previous financial year.

  • The Ebitds was at Rs. 12,151 crore versus Rs. 12,712 crore in the first half of 2025.

  • Adani Power's net profit is at Rs. 6,212 crore versus Rs.7,210 crore for first half.

During July-September, Adani Power Ltd. completed stock split in ratio of 1:5 on Sept 22. The stock split resulted in the conversion of each equity share of Rs. 10 face value into five equity shares of Rs. 2 each, according to the press release.

After the split, the total number of equity shares issued by the company has increased from 3,85,69,38,941 equity shares of Rs. 10 face value each to 19,28,46,94,705 equity shares of Rs. 2 face value each, according to the press release.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

ALSO READ

Adani Power Q1 Results: Net Profit At Rs 3,305 Crore, Operating Capacity Grows To 18,150 MW
Opinion
Adani Power Q1 Results: Net Profit At Rs 3,305 Crore, Operating Capacity Grows To 18,150 MW
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT