Adani Power In Focus As JM Financial Initiates Bullish Coverage On Strong Thermal Growth Opportunity

JM Financial sees Adani Power as a direct beneficiary of India’s long-term power demand growth, underpinned by the continued indispensability of thermal generation in ensuring grid reliability. The brokerage has initiated coverage on Adani Power with a Buy rating, valuing the stock at 13 times fiscal 2028 EV/Ebitda.

This translates into a target price of Rs 178 per share, implying around 20% upside from current levels and a valuation of approximately 3.4 times fiscal 2028 price-to-book.

With peak power demand projected to rise from about 250GW in fiscal 2024 to nearly 386GW by financial year 2032 and further to over 700GW by 2047, the brokerage believes thermal power will remain a critical base-load source, especially as the share of variable renewable energy such as solar and wind increases.

Adani Power was among the first companies to recognize the strategic importance of thermal power in India’s growth story in the post-Covid period, when peak demand accelerated sharply in fiscal 2022, financial year 2023 and financial year 2024.

Since then, the company has steadily built scale and is now India’s largest private sector thermal power producer, with an installed capacity of 18.1GW, comprising 10.8GW of organic capacity and 7.3GW added through acquisitions. JM Financial notes that the company is targeting a significant expansion to 41.9GW by fiscal 2032, positioning it as a central player in India’s evolving power landscape.

Execution capability remains a key differentiator for Adani Power. The company has created industry benchmarks, including the synchronisation of 4,620MW of capacity at Mundra within just 36 months. It has also been an early mover in pre-ordering critical power equipment, an approach that reduces execution risk and improves project timelines.