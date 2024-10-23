Adani Power Board To Mull Raising Up To Rs 5,000 Crore

Adani Power Ltd.'s board of directors will hold a meeting on Oct. 28 to consider raising funds not more than Rs 5,000 crore. The company may raise the funds through a public issue or private placement of non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Earlier in September, an Adani Power Ltd. consortium has successfully acquired Tamil Nadu-based Coastal Energen Pvt. for Rs 3,330.9 crore following a resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. As part of this plan, CEPL has been merged with a special purpose vehicle, Moxie Power Generation Ltd.

In August, Adani Power incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Power Middle East Ltd., in Abu Dhabi. This new entity has been registered as an investment holding company, created to invest in power, infrastructure, and related sectors in the Middle East.