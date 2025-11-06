Adani Ports & SEZ Q2 Review: Brokerages Hike Target Price On Improved Growth Outlook

In the second half, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will see an increase in volume growth as new ports start operating, according to Goldman Sachs. Vizinjham, Tanzania, and Colombo Ports will continue to deliver strong traffic in subsequent quarters.

In coking coal segment, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone increased their market share to 41.9% from 36.5%. Coastal coal share reached 31.1% compared to 27.8% in the second quarter of the financial year 2025. The management of the company also highlighted an increased focus on electric vehicles.

Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating on the stock with a target price Rs 1,540 apiece, which implied a 7% upside from Tuesday's close level.