Adani Ports Set To Beat FY24 Guidance With Accelerated Cargo Growth: Brokerages

Taking Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is well positioned to surpass revised guidance of the financial year and it expects acceleration in India's port-cargo volume growth due to substantial improvement in in-land logistics and port capacity, according to brokerages.

The company is well positioned to grow reasonably faster than industry due to its presence across both coasts of India, Citi Research said in a note.

A big part of the strategy is to grow sticky cargo by providing customised services — customised infrastructure at ports, dedicated inland logistics such as trains and multi-modal logistics parks — and strategic joint ventures with large customers in global shipping lines, Citi said.

Adani Ports has completed substantial mergers and acquisitions in India over the past few years and not many opportunities seem left domestically now. Focus is on growing internationally in a value-accretive and risk-controlled manner, the note said.

Due to a strong performance in the first nine months, Adani Ports increased its cargo guidance to 400 million tonnes from 370–390 MT for the fiscal and the Ebitda guidance to Rs 15,000 crore from Rs 14,500–15,000 crore at the time of the third-quarter results, Citi said.