Adani Ports Gets 'AAA' Rating With Stable Outlook On Long-Term Facilities From CareEdge

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. has received an 'AAA' rating with stable outlook on long-term facilities and a 'A1+' rating for short-term facilities from CareEdge Ratings.

To arrive at the ratings, the agency has adopted a consolidated approach due to close strategic, operational and financial linkages among the port company's subsidiaries and its joint ventures, it said in a note on Tuesday.

The ratings assigned to Adani Ports instruments and bank facilities considers its market leadership position in the Indian ports sector, with operations across nine ports and three terminals handling around 27% of seaborne cargo of India, integrated business model with advanced transport infrastructure in rail logistics segment as well as connectivity to dedicated freight corridor, dominant contribution of sticky cargo in overall volumes, and diversified cargo mix, besides flexibility in determining tariff at its ports, the rating agency said.